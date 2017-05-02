Police warn of burglaries on North Side

Police are warning residents of burglaries in the Town Hall district on the North Side in the last few weeks.

In each burglary, one or more people forcibly entered the home through a door or window and stole property from inside, according to the alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 1:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 1100 block of West Roscoe

about 4:15 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3500 block of North Lakewood

between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 3300 block of North Lakewood

between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 1200 block of West Addison

between 8 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 1000 block of West Newport

about 5:50 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 1100 block of West Newport

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.