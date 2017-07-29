Police warn of burglars targeting businesses near South Loop

Police are warning businesses of several burglaries that happened in July near the South Loop.

Suspects forcibly entered the retail stores and restaurants by punching front door locks and then forced cash registers open to steal money, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 5:20 p.m. July 16 and 6 a.m. July 17 in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue;

at 3:52 a.m. July 18 in the first block of East Van Buren Street;

between 9 p.m. July 21 and 8:40 a.m. July 22 in the 700 block of South Clark Street; and

about 5:45 a.m. July 22 in the 700 block of South Clark Street.

One suspect was described as an African-American male, and another was described as a white, Hispanic male, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.