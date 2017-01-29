Police are warning businesses on the Northwest Side of three recent burglaries in the Logan Square neighborhood.
In each incident, the suspect forcibly entered the business through a front or rear door and stole property from inside, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
- about 4 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 3100 block of West Logan;
- about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3800 block of West Belden; and
- about 12:50 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3100 block of West Logan.
No description of the suspect was available. Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.