Police warn of business burglaries in Logan Square

Police are warning businesses on the Northwest Side of three recent burglaries in the Logan Square neighborhood.

In each incident, the suspect forcibly entered the business through a front or rear door and stole property from inside, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

about 4 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 3100 block of West Logan;

about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3800 block of West Belden; and

about 12:50 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3100 block of West Logan.

No description of the suspect was available. Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.