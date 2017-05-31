Police warn of business robberies on North Side

Police are warning about three recent North Side business robberies, including one in which the suspect was armed with a knife, in the Lake View and Buena Park neighborhoods.

The suspect entered each business, ordered items for purchase, then implied he had a weapon and took items from victims, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

In the most recent incident, the robber entered a business at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of North Ashland and dragged the sale clerk behind the counter while brandishing a knife, police said. He then stole liquor and cigarettes before leaving.

He is also suspected of robbing businesses at 3 a.m. May 13 in the 3900 block of North Sheridan and at 2 a.m. May 11 in the 4000 block of North Kenmore, police said.

The robber is described as a 280-pound white or Hispanic male, thought to be between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-11, police said. In two of the incidents, he was wearing a black baseball cap with a red bill and a large number 23 on it. In one incident he was wearing a blue Cubs baseball cap, a black jacket or sweater, gray t-shirt, black or tan shorts and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.