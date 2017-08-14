Police warn of business robberies on Northwest, Southwest sides

Police are warning business owners on the Northwest and Southwest sides about recent robberies that could be related.

In each robbery, a man armed with a knife entered the business and demanded proceeds, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The Northwest Side robberies happened at 5:16 p.m. July 28 in the 4700 block of West Fullerton in the Kelvin Park neighborhood and about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue in the Ravenswood neighborhood, police said.

The Southwest Side robbery happened at 12:42 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 3500 block of West 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood, police said.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, 160- to 220-pound Hispanic man between 20 and 37 years old, police said. He had brown eyes, black hair and had physical impairment on the left eye.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt and jeans, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382 or Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.