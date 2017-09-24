Police warn of catalytic converter thefts in Lincoln Park

Police are warning residents of a recent string of catalytic converter thefts in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In seven incidents, the suspects cut off and removed the catalytic converters from parked vehicles, according to Chicago Police. Lexus and Honda vehicles appear to be targeted.

The thefts occurred:

Between the evening of Aug. 7 and morning of Aug. 8 in the 2100 block of North Fremont;

Between the evening of Aug. 7 and morning of Aug. 8 in the 1800 block of North Bissell;

Between the evening of Aug. 18 and morning of Aug. 19 in the 2100 block of North Lakewood;

The morning of Aug. 19 in the 2200 block of North Lakewood;

Between the evening of Aug. 18 and morning of Aug. 19 in the 2300 block of North Lakewood;

Between the evening of Aug. 21 and morning of Aug. 23 in the 500 block of West Fullerton Parkway; and

The morning of Sept. 11 in the 500 block of West Fullerton Parkway.

The suspects were described as two African-American males wearing hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.