Police warn of Gage Park armed robberies

Police have issued a community alert about two armed robberies in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side in December.

In each robbery, someone entered a restaurant armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register, according to the alert form Chicago Police.

The two robberies happened about 8:40 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 5400 block of South Kedzie and about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 2500 block of West 51st Street.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-4, 160- to 200-pound Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old with black hair, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.