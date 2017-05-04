Police warn of garage burglaries in Lincoln Park

Police are warning residents of a recent string of garage burglaries in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Bicycles and a vehicle were stolen in four incidents, all of which happened when the victims left their garage doors open or unlocked, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

During the early afternoon hours on March 31 in the 1800 block of North Orleans;

During the late evening to early morning hours on March 28 in the 1600 block of North Bissell;

During the late evening to early morning hours on March 25 in the 1900 block of North Cleveland; and

During the early evening hours on March 23 and again on March 16 in the 300 block of West Concord Place.

A suspect description was not available. Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.