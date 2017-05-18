Police warn of home burglaries in Gage Park

Police are warning residents about four home burglaries reported this month in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each break-in, someone entered a home by force and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The break-ins occurred:

Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. May 4 in the 3000 block of West 55th;

Between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 4 in the 5000 block of South Rockwell;

Between 9 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. May 5 in the 5300 block of South Talman; and

About 11:55 a.m. May 9 in the 5000 block of South Albany.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.