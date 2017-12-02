Police warn of home burglaries in West Town

Police are warning residents of two recent burglaries in the West Town neighborhood.

In both incidents, someone broke into a home through the use of force, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One burglary happened at 4:56 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 1600 block of West Ohio, police said. The other burglary happened between 12:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 1400 block of West Superior.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.