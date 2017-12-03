Police warn of Humboldt Park burglaries

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side during February and March.

In each burglary, someone entered the victim’s home or garage and took things, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 3 in the 2500 block of West Augusta Boulevard;

about 11 a.m. on March 7 in the 800 block of North Richmond Street;

between 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 11 a.m. March 8 in the 900 block of North Mozart Street;

between 7 p.m. March 10 and 11:45 a.m. March 11 in the 800 block of North Richmond Street.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.