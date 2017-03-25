Police warn of Humboldt Park burglaries

Police are warning residents of burglars targeting homes in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The burglars entered garages and stole personal items, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 10 a.m. March 6 and 1 p.m. March 8 in the 2800 block of West August Boulevard;

between 11 p.m. March 13 and 6 a.m. March 14 in the 900 block of North Richmond Street;

between 7 p.m. March 16 and 9 a.m. March 17 in the 800 block of North Fairfield Street;

between 3 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. March 17 in the 900 block of North Francisco Street;

between 8 a.m. March 17 and 8 a.m. March 18 in the 2700 block of West Cortez Street;

between 1:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of West Thomas Street; and

between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Richmond Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.