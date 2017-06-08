Police warn of Hyde Park car thefts

Police are warning Hyde Park residents after several vehicles were stolen in July and August in the South Side neighborhood.

Two of the cars were stolen July 18 in the 5400 blocks of South Hyde Park Boulevard and South Cornell Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The other thefts happened:

about 9 a.m. July 19 in the 5500 block of South Cornell;

between 10:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and 8 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 5500 block of South Lake Park Avenue; and

between 3:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 1500 block of East 55th Street.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicles should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.