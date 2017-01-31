Police warn of knife-wielding robbers in Logan Square

Police are warning residents of a group of knife-wielding robbers targeting victims in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In four recent incidents, a group of three to five males exited a car and, while armed with a knife, demanded victims’ property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

About 6:15 p.m Jan. 15 in the 3100 block of West Wellington;

About 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 2900 block of North Albany;

About 11:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 2500 block of North Sawyer; and

About 2:15 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 2000 block of North Campbell.

The suspects were described as white Hispanic males, thought to be between 12 and 25 years old, police said. One robber was seen wearing a black furry jacket, while another was wearing a black bandana and hat.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.