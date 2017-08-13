Police warn of Logan Square burglaries

Police are warning Logan Square residents of recent burglaries in the Northwest Side neighborhood.

In the two burglaries, a man forced entry into the homes by prying open the back door, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Once inside, he stole various items.

The burglaries happened about 3:30 p.m. July 10 and between 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8, both in the 2900 block of North Wisner, police said.

The burglar was described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.