Police warn of masked robbers on West Side

Chicago Police are warning residents of armed robberies involving two to four masked males on the West Side.

In each incident, the robbers cover their faces, walk up to the victims displaying handguns and take their property, according to a community alert from police.

The robberies happened at:

9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street;

11:36 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 4600 block of West Lake Street;

4:08 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street;

9:00 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street; and

7:46 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 700 block of South Lawndale Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.