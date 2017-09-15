Police warn of Near West Side armed robberies

Police are warning Near West Side residents about a string of recent armed robberies.

The robbers approached victims with handguns and demanded to stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 1:50 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 1000 block of West Vernon Park Place;

about 2 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 800 block of West Jackson Boulevard;

about 7:15 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 2000 block of West Huron Street;

about 5:15 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 900 block of North Wolcott Avenue; and

about 5:25 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 2000 block of West Ohio Street.

The suspects were described as two to five black males between 17 and 28 years old, police said. They were between 5-foot9 and 6-foot-1, weighted 140–160 pounds and had black hair.

In one robbery, the offenders were wearing black masks, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.