Police warn of North Side carjackings

Police are warning North Side residents after seven vehicular hijackings were reported on Friday.

The cars were either stolen at gunpoint or while the cars were left running, unlocked and unoccupied, according to an alert from Area North detectives.

The hijackings occurred:

about 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue;

about 10:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Wabansia;

about 11:20 a.m. in the 700 block of West Hubbard;

about 2:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Clark;

about 6:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Lincoln;

about 7:05 p.m. in the 700 block of North Armour; and

about 9:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Bosworth.

The suspects were described as black males wearing all dark clothing or a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information on the hijackings is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.