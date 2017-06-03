Police warn of Northwest Side home burglaries

Police are warning Northwest Side residents after four home burglaries were reported in the last two weeks in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods.

The suspect breaks in through front or back doors, or back windows, and steals property, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

The burglaries happened:

between 8 a.m. and 7:50 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 4400 block of North Laramie;

at 12:56 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 5300 block of North Leamington;

at 2:02 p.m. March 1 in the 5300 block of North Laramie; and

at 10:30 a.m. March 2 in the 5300 block of North Luna.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.