Police warn of Northwest Side home burglaries

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries last month on the Northwest Side.

In each break-in, one or more people have entered apartments and houses through doors and windows and stolen electronics, jewelry, cash and other items from within, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries have occurred in an area bordered by Irving Park and Belmont to the north and south and Cicero and Cumberland on the east and west, police said.

Some of the individual incidents occurred:

At 5 a.m. June 5 in the 4800 block of West Grace;

Between 8:30 a.m. June 8 and 1:35 p.m. June 9 in the 3300 block of North Neenah; and

At 7 a.m. June 17 in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.