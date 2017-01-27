Police warn of robberies in Greater Grand Crossing

Police are warning South Side residents after a series of robberies this month in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Between one and three men walked up to victims, displayed or implied that they had a weapon and demanded their things, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

at 8:05 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 7400 block of South Wabash Avenue;

at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 11 in the 7100 block of South Cottage Grove;

at 8:47 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue and

at 1:20 p.m. on Jan 23 in the 700 block of East 74th Street.

The suspects are described as black men between 18 and 23 years old, 5-foot-5 and 6-foot-2, and 170 and 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.