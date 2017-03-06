Police warn of robberies in Jackson Park

Police are warning residents about two robberies that happened this week in Jackson Park on the South Side.

In each incident, a group of seven to 10 walked up to people walking in Jackson Park and demanded their personal belongings, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 10 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of South Lake Shore Drive, police said. The other incident happened about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of South Richards Drive.

One suspect was described as an 18-year-old black man with a light complexion and dreadlocks, standing between 5-foot-8 and weighing between 140 and 150 pounds, police said. Another suspect was described as a 5-foot-5, 160-pound black male between the ages of 14 and 18 with a dark complexion and short hair.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.