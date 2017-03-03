Police warn of ruse burglaries in Elmhurst

Police in Elmhurst are cautioning residents after a pair of burglars set up a ruse to try and steal a homeowner’s valuables last week in the west suburb.

About 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, a man struck up a conversation about doing landscaping work for the person in the backyard of their home in the 200 block of South Poplar Avenue, according to Elmhurst police.

At the same time, a caretaker discovered an intruder inside the home who ran out to a car when she yelled, police said.

The intruder was described as a 6-foot, 150-pound white or Hispanic man in his 30s with short dark hair, wearing dark clothing. The man who distracted the homeowner was a 5-foot-7, 200-pound Hispanic man in gray clothes.

Police urge residents to be wary of people requesting to do home repair work or inspect property lines and fences. Anyone with information should contact (630) 530-3050 or policeinfo@elmhurst.org.