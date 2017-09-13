Police warn of series of violent robberies in Chatham

Police are warning South Side residents after several violent robberies were reported in the last six weeks in the Chatham neighborhood.

In some of the robberies, the suspects had a firearm, and in the others, no gun was used but the suspects used force to take property from the victims, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The robbers take anything of value—cash, cellphones, and in one instance, a vehicle.

The most recent attempted robbery happened at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 8200 block of South Ingleside, police said. No weapon was displayed and nothing was taken from the victim.

Another robbery happened at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 8100 block of South Vernon, police said. The suspect was armed with a firearm.

Three more unarmed robberies happened at 9 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 300 block of East 83rd Street; at 3:18 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove; and at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 8000 block of South St. Lawrence, police said.

Another armed robbery happened at 8:55 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 800 block of East 81st Street, police said.

At 2:42 a.m. Aug. 6, a suspect who implied he had a weapon, but did not show one, stole the victim’s vehicle in the 900 block of East 81st, police said.

The suspects are described as between black males between 14 and 30, 5-foot-3 to 6-foot-3, and 140-200 pounds with varying complexions and hairstyles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.