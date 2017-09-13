Police are warning South Side residents after several violent robberies were reported in the last six weeks in the Chatham neighborhood.
In some of the robberies, the suspects had a firearm, and in the others, no gun was used but the suspects used force to take property from the victims, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The robbers take anything of value—cash, cellphones, and in one instance, a vehicle.
The most recent attempted robbery happened at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 8200 block of South Ingleside, police said. No weapon was displayed and nothing was taken from the victim.
Another robbery happened at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 8100 block of South Vernon, police said. The suspect was armed with a firearm.
Three more unarmed robberies happened at 9 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 300 block of East 83rd Street; at 3:18 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove; and at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 8000 block of South St. Lawrence, police said.
Another armed robbery happened at 8:55 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 800 block of East 81st Street, police said.
At 2:42 a.m. Aug. 6, a suspect who implied he had a weapon, but did not show one, stole the victim’s vehicle in the 900 block of East 81st, police said.
The suspects are described as between black males between 14 and 30, 5-foot-3 to 6-foot-3, and 140-200 pounds with varying complexions and hairstyles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.