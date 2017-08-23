Police warn of series of violent South Shore robberies

Police are warning South Side residents of several violent robberies this month in the South Shore neighborhood.

The robberies have happened in the area spanning the 6900-7400 blocks of South Chappel Avenue and South Shore Drive, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The suspects approach victims, announce a robbery and physically remove property, police said. In some incidents, the suspects have been violent, striking victims during and after the robberies.

The suspects are described as black males between 18 and 25, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot, and 135-180 pounds, police said. They have been seen in a dark four-door vehicle with temporary plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.