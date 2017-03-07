Police warn of South Side robberies

Police are warning South Side residents after six robberies were reported in the Chatham and Grand Crossing neighborhoods in June.

In each robbery, the suspects displayed firearms and demanded property from the victims or used force to take property without a weapon, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 6 a.m. June 6 in the 7900 block of South Vernon;

about 9 a.m. June 12 in the 7700 block of South Greenwood;

about 2:45 p.m. June 26 in the 7900 block of South Dobson;

about 4:35 a.m. June 27 in the 1000 block of East 79th Street;

about 4:20 p.m. June 29 in the 7700 bock of South Dobson; and

about 6:25 p.m. June 29 in the 7600 block of South Vernon.

The suspects were described as one or more 18- to 29-year-old black men between 5-foot-4 and 6-foot-3 and weighing 140–210 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.