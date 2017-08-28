Police warn of catalytic converter thefts in Lincoln Park

Police are warning residents about a recent string of catalytic converters thefts in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In six incidents, the suspects cut off and removed the catalytic converters from parked vehicles, primarily targeting Lexus and Honda models, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

Between the evening of Aug. 7 and morning of Aug. 8 in the 2100 block of North Fremont;

Between the evening of Aug. 7 and morning of Aug. 8 in the 1800 block of North Bissell;

Between the evening of Aug. 18 and morning of Aug. 19 in the 2100 block of North Lakewood;

The morning of Aug. 19 in the 2200 block of North Lakewood; and

Between the evening of Aug. 21 and the morning of Aug. 23 in the 500 block of West Fullerton.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.