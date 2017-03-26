Police warn of vehicle thefts on Near West Side

Police are warning residents of a recent string of vehicle thefts in the West Town neighborhood and on the Near West Side.

In six recent incidents, suspects made off with a vehicle that was left running and unattended, according to a community alert to Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

about 7:45 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 2300 block of West Harrison;

about 10:30 p.m. March 7 in the 200 block of North Western;

about 3 p.m. March 9 in the 1800 block o West Ohio;

about 7 p.m. March 17 in the 900 block of West Washington;

at 7:07 p.m. March 17 in the 1200 block of West Randolph; and

at 1:14 p.m. March 20 in the 1300 block of West Randolph.

One or two males suspected in some of the thefts were described as 22 years old, 125 pounds, standing about 6-feet, with brown eyes, black hair and dark complexions, police said. Vehicles that may be involved were described as a dark-colored Dodge Durango, possibly blue, and a white Jaguar.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.