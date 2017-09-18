Police warn of violent robberies in Albany Park

Police are warning residents about three violent robberies earlier this month in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the suspects walked up to people from behind, hit them and then took their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 5 in the 3500 block of West Montrose Avenue;

about 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the 3400 block of West Wilson Avenue; and

about 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 10 in the 4400 block of North Drake Avenue.

There were multiple suspects, who were described as a white male, Middle Eastern male, Hispanic male and black male, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.