Police warn of violent robberies on West Side

Police are warning residents about three recent violent robberies on the West Side.

In each incident, the robbers walked up to victims, struck then with sticks, hands and feet and then stole their property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Christiana;

• about 8:05 p.m. May 26 in the 600 block of North Cicero; and

• about 12:15 p.m. May 17 in the 1100 block of North Harding.

The robbers were described as three black males between the ages of 17 and 25, police said. One robber was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, and another was seen wearing a black down jacket. A third robber was described as having a dreadlock hairstyle.

Anyone with information on the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.