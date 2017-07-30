Police warn or Northwest Side retail burglaries

Police are warning Northwest Side businesses of a string of retail store burglaries in July.

The burglars broke into the retail stores overnight by forcibly kicking or prying open the front or rear door, or by breaking the front windows, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

about 12:30 p.m. July 11 in the 3400 block of North Central;

at 5:18 a.m. July 12 in the 6000 block of West Belmont;

between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 14 in the 4200 block of North Milwaukee;

at 3:44 a.m. July 21 in the 5600 block of North Cumberland;

between 4:35 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. July 23 in the 5100 block of West Belmont;

between 5:50 p.m. and 11:14 p.m. july 26 in the 8100 block of West Higgins; and

about 2:50 a.m. July 27 in the 4400 block of North Milwaukee.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.