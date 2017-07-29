Police warn residents about armed robberies on West Side

Police are warning residents about a string of recent armed robberies in the West Garfield Park and East Garfield Park neighborhoods on the West Side.

In each incident, a man hailed a cab and directed the driver to take him to addresses near the 3900 block of West Congress or the 2800 block of West Jackson, according to an alert from Chicago Police. When the cab reached its drop-off point, the robber used force to steal money from the driver, implying he had a handgun. He then ran away.

The robberies happened:

• at 5:19 a.m. July 16 in the 4000 block of West Congress;

• about 10:20 p.m. July 16 in the 3800 block of West Jackson;

• about 11:30 a.m. July 24 in the 3700 block of West Congress;

• about 5:45 a.m. July 25 in the 3200 block of West Congress; and

• about 6:40 a.m. July 27 in the 400 block of South Hamlin.

The robber was described as a 45-year-old black man, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds with a bald head and a tattoo on his right forearm, police said. In some incidents, he was seen wearing horn-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.