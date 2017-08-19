Police warn West Side residents about string of recent armed robberies

Police are warning West Side residents about a string of recent armed robberies.

In each incident, the robber walked up to a victim, displayed a silver handgun and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 5:30 a.m. July 30 in the 4500 block of West Harrison;

• about 5:40 a.m. August 1 in the 200 block of North Homan; and

• about 8:50 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridgeway.

The robber was described as a black man, thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9 and weighing about 180 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and may travel in a silver four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.