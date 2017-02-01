Police: Woman bound, robbed and fondled in Bucktown home invasion

A man broke into a 31-year-old woman’s home late Sunday in the Bucktown neighborhood on the North Side, where he tied her up, robbed and fondled her, police said.

The home invasion happened about 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Concord, according to Chicago Police.

The attacker, a black man with a handgun, was about 6-feet tall and 170 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans, police said. He left the home through the back door.

Anyone with information should call police at (312) 744-8263.