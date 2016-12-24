Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Arlington Heights

Police are looking for a man who stole a woman’s car at gunpoint Friday in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

About noon, he walked up to her outside her silver 2008 Pontiac G6 in the 2100 block of South Goebbert Road, pulled out a gun and demanded the keys, according to Arlington Heights police.

Police released a composite sketch of the man, who was about 5-foot-9 with a medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The car has Illinois license plates of Z203711.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to call police at (847) 590-7867. Anonymous tips also can be sent via text message to 847411 with “847AHPD” in the message. Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000.