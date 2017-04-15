Police: Woman charged with stabbing roommate in Buffalo Grove

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing her roommate on Saturday in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

About 2 a.m., officers went to an apartment in the 800 block of Trace Drive for a domestic dispute, according to Buffalo Grove police.

Officers spoke with Nancy Balladares and her two roommates — a woman and a 32-year-old man — and the dispute was reconciled, police said.

They were called back at 3:30 a.m. when Balladares stabbed the man in the head and neck after he told Balladares he was going to call the police again, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Balladares was charged Saturday afternoon with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

She was also taken to a hospital for injuries she suffered during the incident, police said. She remained hospitalized and under police supervision Saturday evening.