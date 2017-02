Police: Woman cut in Oswego attack

A woman was cut in an attack that happened in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon near west suburban Oswego.

Someone cut her with an unknown object about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Harbor Drive, according to Kendall County Dep. Mike Mrozek.

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Mrozek said.

Police ask anyone with information on the attack to call (630) 553-5856 or e-mail detectives@co.kendall.il.us.