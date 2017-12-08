Police: Woman dies after being struck by car in Chatham

A woman died after being struck by a car Saturday night in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, police said.

At 8:27 p.m., the woman, whose age was not immediately known, was attempting to cross the street from the middle of the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove when she was struck by a two-door white sedan that was traveling southbound, according to Chicago Police.

The car then drove off in an unknown direction, police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.