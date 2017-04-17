Police: Woman dies after collapsing in Lansing parking lot

A 46-year-old woman died after collapsing in a parking lot Sunday afternoon in south suburban Lansing.

A patrol officer found the unresponsive woman lying in the parking lot in the 17600 block of Torrence Avenue about 2 p.m., according to a statement from Lansing police.

Surveillance video taken nearby shows the woman collapsing suddenly shortly before officers arrived, police said. No evidence of foul play was found at the scene.

She was taken to Munster Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, where she was pronounced dead at 2:41 p.m., according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Her cause and manner of death remain pending, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing police at (708) 895-7150.