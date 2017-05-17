Police: Woman fatally shot in Longwood Manor

A woman was fatally shot early Wednesday in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 35-year-old was sitting in a vehicle at 2:44 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Morgan when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and torso and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.