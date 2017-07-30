Police: Woman fatally struck by car in University Village

A woman was fatally struck by a car early Sunday in the University Village neighborhood, police said.

The 41-year-old was standing near a vehicle in the bike lane when she was struck by a 2010 Ford Focus traveling west in the 1200 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The 22-year-old man driving the Focus was cited for negligent driving and striking a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.