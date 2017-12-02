Police: Woman fatally struck by SUV on Lake Shore Drive

A woman was fatally struck by an SUV while walking on Lake Shore Drive late Saturday on the North Side, police said.

The 19-year-old was crossing westbound about 11:50 p.m. when she walked into traffic and was struck by a 2008 Lexus SUV driving north in the 4200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.

The driver remained at the scene and called paramedics, police said. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No citations were issued in connection with the crash. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.