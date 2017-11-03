Police: Woman fatally struck by van near Chinatown

A woman was fatally struck by a van Saturday morning near Chinatown on the South Side, police said.

The 2005 Ford van was northbound at 8:10 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Tan Court when it hit the 45-year-old woman, who was crossing the street, according to Chicago Police. The van then hit another vehicle in traffic before coming to a stop.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release details about the death Saturday morning.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash and the Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating, police said.