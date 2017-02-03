Police: Woman fought with officer, Wal-Mart employees in Skokie

Charges are pending against a woman for fighting with two employees of Wal-Mart and striking an officer on Thursday in north suburban Skokie. | Network Video Productions

Charges are pending against a woman for fighting with two employees of Wal-Mart and striking a police officer on Thursday in north suburban Skokie.

About 4:30 p.m., officers responded to Wal-Mart, 3626 Touhy Ave., for a call of a disturbance inside the store, according to Skokie police.

A woman got into a physical altercation with two Wal-Mart employees then left the store and went inside a PNC Bank on the same block, police said.

When officers entered the bank, a struggle ensued between the woman and an officer, leading to the officer suffering minor injuries, police said. The woman was taken into custody and charges were pending Thursday night.

The officer was take into a hospital for treatment and released, police said. Both Wal-Mart employees declined medical attention.

What led to the disturbance was under investigation.