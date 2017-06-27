Police: Woman found dead after garage fire in Back of the Yards

A woman was found dead after a fire late Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Firefighters responded about 11:25 p.m. to the blaze in a garage in the 4800 block of South Bishop, said police News Affairs Officer Ronald Gaines.

A woman, thought to be in her 50s, was found dead in the garage, Gaines said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.