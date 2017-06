Police: Woman found dead in East Garfield Park

A woman was found dead in the street early Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

She was discovered unresponsive at 1:14 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Huron, according to Chicago Police.

The woman, thought to be between 40 and 50 years old, was dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

Area North detectives have opened a death investigation.