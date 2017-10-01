Police: Woman found dead in Oak Lawn after domestic fight

A woman who was found dead early Tuesday in southwest suburban Oak Lawn may have suffered injuries during an argument with a family member, according to police.

Police received a call about 3:15 a.m. from an out-of-state police agency to check on the well-being of a 55-year-old woman in the 5100 block of West 105th Place, who may have been injured in a domestic fight, according to Oak Lawn police.

When officers arrived, they found blood on the ground and inside the home, police said. The woman was found dead in the basement.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger at this time,” a statement from police said.

Oak Lawn police are investigating along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.