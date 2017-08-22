Police: Woman found murdered inside home in Hammond

A woman found dead in a home in northwest Indiana early Tuesday was a homicide victim, according to police.

Officers were called about 6 a.m. to a report of a bleeding woman in the 7500 block of ALexander Avenue in Hammond, according to Hammond police.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was dead when police arrived, but children in the home were “safe and unharmed,” a statement from police said.

“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no indication that the public is in any danger,” Hammond Police Chief John Doughty said in the statement.

Investigators ruled the incident as a homicide, he said.

The woman’s identity has not been released as of early Tuesday afternoon.