Police: Woman killed, 5 injured in fiery crash in Austin

A woman was killed and five other people were injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash early Sunday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

At 1:54 a.m., a silver Chrysler minivan was traveling west in the 5500 block of West Harrison when the vehicle struck a light pole and burst into flames, according to Chicago Police.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her age was not known and the Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed a fatality at that location, but did not immediately provide additional details.

A 20-year-old woman and 31-year-old woman were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in serious and critical condition, respectively, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. A 44-year-old woman was also taken to Stroger, where her condition was stabilized.

Also, a 29-year-old man had his condition stabilized at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.