Police: Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tri-State Tollway

A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday night on the Tri-State Tollway near south suburban Thornton, police said.

The woman was outside of her disabled vehicle shortly after 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-294 near Halsted Street when she was struck by a passing vehicle, according to Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Nick Hasan.

The woman, whose exact age was not known, was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Havey, where she was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. No other injuries were reported.

Hasan said the vehicle sped away after the crash.

All lanes of the tollway were temporarily closed in the area after the crash, but everything was reopened to traffic by midnight.